Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge to rule on fate of Harvey Weinstein’s criminal case

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is due in court in New York as a judge decides on the future of his sexual assault case, which has been clouded by allegations that police acted improperly in the investigation that led to his arrest.

Judge James Burke is expected to rule Thursday after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein’s lawyers say the case has devolved into chaos.

Prosecutors say there’s ample evidence to move forward to trial.

Weinstein is putting on his fiercest campaign yet to get the case thrown out.

His lawyers say the case was “irreparably tainted” by a detective’s alleged coaching of a potential witness and one of Weinstein’s accusers.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

11:11 pm
NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

11:00 pm
Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery
Covering Colorado

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery

10:37 pm
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery
Covering Colorado

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery

Scroll to top
Skip to content