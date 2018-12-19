Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Florida man dupes Texas school district into sending him $2M

CROWLEY, Texas (AP) — Federal court records show a Florida man duped a Texas school district into transferring him nearly $2 million and then used the money to purchase a BMW and Rolex watches.

Records show 61-year-old Donald Howard Conkright was arrested last week and charged with wire fraud. He’s currently in the custody of U.S. marshals pending his transfer to Texas.

A manager for the Crowley school district near Fort Worth, Texas, received an email in October saying a construction company that works as a vendor for the district needed to provide updated banking information.

The district owed money to the company and later sent more than $500,000 to a new account. The next day it sent a $1.4 million payment.

The district says it contacted authorities after discovering the fraud and began an internal review.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Conkright.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former CSPD Chief Pete Carey to be appointed El Paso County undersheriff
Covering Colorado

Former CSPD Chief Pete Carey to be appointed El Paso County undersheriff

11:28 am
A third person was hit by gunfire at the Citadel Mall on Tuesday
News

A third person was hit by gunfire at the Citadel Mall on Tuesday

11:23 am
President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve
News

President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve

10:56 am
Former CSPD Chief Pete Carey to be appointed El Paso County undersheriff
Covering Colorado

Former CSPD Chief Pete Carey to be appointed El Paso County undersheriff

A third person was hit by gunfire at the Citadel Mall on Tuesday
News

A third person was hit by gunfire at the Citadel Mall on Tuesday

President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve
News

President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve

Scroll to top
Skip to content