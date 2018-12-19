Criminal justice bill a signature policy victory for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A criminal justice bill passed by the Senate would give judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and would boost prisoner rehabilitation efforts. It has been hailed by scores of conservative and liberal advocacy groups.

The sweeping bill passed Tuesday addresses concerns the nation’s war on drugs has led to the imprisonment of too many Americans for non-violent crimes without adequately preparing them for their return to society. It’s expected to be passed by the House this week.

The bill’s Senate passage culminates years of negotiations and gives President Donald Trump a signature policy victory. The Republican president says he’s looking forward to signing it.

The vote thrilled Democrats. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says the nation’s criminal justice system “feeds on certain communities” and the bill represents a step toward “healing” for those communities.