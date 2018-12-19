Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Crews assess damage from Washington state tornado

SEATTLE (AP) — A National Weather Service storm damage survey team is heading to a town west of Seattle where a strong tornado blew through a neighborhood.

The rare twister touched down Tuesday in Port Orchard, Washington. It damaged several homes and toppled trees.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service crew will determine just how powerful the storm was.

The Kitsap County sheriff’s office told local media the damage was “catastrophic” and contained to neighborhoods east and south of a Walmart in Port Orchard.

The sheriff’s office says power lines were down and roads were closed in the area.

About 50 buildings were affected.

Port Orchard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Seattle, across Puget Sound on the Kitsap Peninsula.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A third person was hit by gunfire at the Citadel Mall on Tuesday
News

A third person was hit by gunfire at the Citadel Mall on Tuesday

11:23 am
President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve
News

President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve

10:56 am
Ice castle in Dillon to open Friday
Colorado Living

Ice castle in Dillon to open Friday

10:11 am
A third person was hit by gunfire at the Citadel Mall on Tuesday
News

A third person was hit by gunfire at the Citadel Mall on Tuesday

President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve
News

President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve

Ice castle in Dillon to open Friday
Colorado Living

Ice castle in Dillon to open Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content