Black leaders forged alliance with Trump on sentencing deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A rare bipartisan deal in Congress to overhaul federal sentencing laws passed after a few black ministers, leaders and lawmakers forged an alliance with President Donald Trump.

The reforms could offer a path to freedom for hundreds of blacks and Latinos who were imprisoned by a justice system that critics say has long been stacked against minorities.

Marc Morial is president and CEO of the National Urban League. He says the effort was “like threading a needle politically.”

Bishop Harry Jackson is a pastor in Beltsville, Maryland. He says he still gets questions from African-Americans asking why he and other conservative black ministers went to the White House over the summer to talk about the issue with Trump.

The bill is expected to go to Trump soon for his signature.