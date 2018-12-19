Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

APNewsBreak: 4 faced scrutiny before arrest in Tibbetts case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Before they arrested a farmhand in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, investigators scrutinized four other potential suspects during their five-week search.

Newly unsealed search warrants show they included a neighbor seen washing his SUV hours after Tibbetts vanished, a Nebraska man who ditched his vehicle in Iowa days later and an acquaintance who told police he’d recently “wiped” his cellphone data.

Of perhaps most interest was a farmer with a history of stalking women. He lived 200 yards (182 meters) from where Tibbetts’ cellphone dropped off the network.

All have been eliminated as suspects.

The documents provide details about how Tibbetts’ July 18 disappearance stumped agents for weeks. The suspect charged didn’t come on their radar until shortly before he allegedly led them to her body in a cornfield.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

11:11 pm
NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

11:00 pm
Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery
Covering Colorado

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery

10:37 pm
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery
Covering Colorado

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery

Scroll to top
Skip to content