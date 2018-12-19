Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Air Force: Injured jogger led to ‘active shooter’ reaction

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Air Force officials say an injured jogger screaming in pain while training exercises were going on began a series of miscommunications that led to a chaotic “active shooter” response at an Ohio air base.

A report released Wednesday says the injury during Aug. 2 training that included an active shooter scenario at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base resulted in a mistaken call of a ‘real world active shooter event,” a lockdown, emergency responders flocking from state, local and federal agencies, and more 911 calls after security forces shot through a locked hospital door.

The report says some 50 responders arrived at the hospital with guns drawn.

It says the alert caused one minor injury and “minimal damage.”

The base near Dayton has some 27,000 military and civilian personnel.

Associated Press

Associated Press

