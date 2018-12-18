Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Used to bucking establishment, Gabbard eyes White House run

HONOLULU (AP) — Tulsi Gabbard, a 37-year-old Democratic congresswoman, is eyeing a White House run.

The Iraq war veteran has visited New Hampshire and Iowa in recent months and has written a memoir that’s due to be published in May. First elected to the state Legislature at age 21, Gabbard throughout her career has ignored suggestions that she wait her turn.

Gabbard would join a crowded Democratic field if she does run. By some estimates it may include more 30 people, many of whom have decades more experience and greater name recognition. Yet she won’t have to worry about standing out.

She first emerged on the national stage as one of the few lawmakers in Washington to back Bernie Sanders’ candidacy against Hillary Clinton. She resigned as a vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee to express her support.

Associated Press

