Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Troopers shoot teen who attacks woman, flees on horseback

SMITH CENTER, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say investigators shot and wounded a 15-year-old after he attacked a woman, fled on horseback and then fired on law enforcement in Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Smith County sheriff’s deputies responded to a rural home on Saturday where a 66-year-old woman reported being restrained, beaten and choked. She was taken to a hospital.

The bureau says the teen fled on horseback. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers later found the armed teen and spent a few hours trying to apprehend him. Investigators say the teen fired at troopers, and two of the troopers returned fire, striking the teen.

He was flown to a Nebraska hospital. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says he remained hospitalized Tuesday in serious but stable condition.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
BREAKING NEWS: Police and medics called to the Citadel Mall for a shooting
Covering Colorado

BREAKING NEWS: Police and medics called to the Citadel Mall for a shooting

1:54 pm
Dr. Phil episode about Chris Watts case to air Tuesday on KOAA 5
Covering Colorado

Dr. Phil episode about Chris Watts case to air Tuesday on KOAA 5

12:58 pm
Colorado Springs Announces Important Deadlines For 2019 General Election
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Announces Important Deadlines For 2019 General Election

12:47 pm
BREAKING NEWS: Police and medics called to the Citadel Mall for a shooting
Covering Colorado

BREAKING NEWS: Police and medics called to the Citadel Mall for a shooting

Dr. Phil episode about Chris Watts case to air Tuesday on KOAA 5
Covering Colorado

Dr. Phil episode about Chris Watts case to air Tuesday on KOAA 5

Colorado Springs Announces Important Deadlines For 2019 General Election
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Announces Important Deadlines For 2019 General Election

Scroll to top
Skip to content