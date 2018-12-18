Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
St. Louis police searching for woman’s stolen tiny home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — It shouldn’t be hard to spot the property stolen from St. Louis resident Meghan Panu.

She’s looking for a 12-foot-tall tiny home that was stolen sometime Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent the past two years and about $20,000 working on the 20-foot cedar home.

The house was parked outside Refab, a popular spot for home remodeling supplies, when it was taken. Panu says she’s gone through surveillance cameras from nearby businesses to try and spot the thief.

Panu, a recent graduate of Webster University, planned to finish the interior and move in this spring.

Some Facebook posts reported seeing the house being pulled by a pickup truck on Interstate 70 west of St. Louis.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

