Some advertisers leave Carlson show after immigrant comments

ATLANTA (AP) — Some advertisers say they are leaving conservative host Tucker Carlson’s show following his remarks referring to immigrants as “the world’s poor.”

It’s the latest example of sponsors leaving a Fox News Channel show after controversy, but experts say the flap is likely to blow over. So far, the biggest advertisers are sticking with him and his prime-time show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The comments on immigration caused a furor on social media. Several advertisers, including Pacific Life insurance, have pulled advertising from the show.

Fox News Channel says “left wing advocacy groups” are using social media to “stifle free speech.”