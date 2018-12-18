Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Some advertisers leave Carlson show after immigrant comments

ATLANTA (AP) — Some advertisers say they are leaving conservative host Tucker Carlson’s show following his remarks referring to immigrants as “the world’s poor.”

It’s the latest example of sponsors leaving a Fox News Channel show after controversy, but experts say the flap is likely to blow over. So far, the biggest advertisers are sticking with him and his prime-time show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The comments on immigration caused a furor on social media. Several advertisers, including Pacific Life insurance, have pulled advertising from the show.

Fox News Channel says “left wing advocacy groups” are using social media to “stifle free speech.”

Associated Press

BREAKING NEWS: Police and medics called to the Citadel Mall for a shooting
Dr. Phil episode about Chris Watts case to air Tuesday on KOAA 5
Dr. Phil episode about Chris Watts case to air Tuesday on KOAA 5

Colorado Springs Announces Important Deadlines For 2019 General Election
Colorado Springs Announces Important Deadlines For 2019 General Election

Dr. Phil episode about Chris Watts case to air Tuesday on KOAA 5
Colorado Springs Announces Important Deadlines For 2019 General Election
