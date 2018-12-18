Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pence misses launch but treated to new SpaceX crew capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence missed seeing a SpaceX rocket soar. But he still got to view the company’s new crew capsule, designed to carry astronauts to the International Space Station as soon as next year.

Pence joined members of the Air Force at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday to witness the launch of the most powerful GPS satellite ever built. But a last-minute abort kept the Falcon rocket grounded.

Pence later toured a SpaceX hangar and admired the sleek, white Dragon capsule being readied for a January test flight, minus a crew. The next capsule, still in California, will carry astronauts.

The vice president calls the spacecraft “very cool” — and not what he expected. He says the interior reminds him of the movie “The Martian.”

Associated Press

Dr. Phil episode about Chris Watts case to air Tuesday on KOAA 5
Colorado Springs Announces Important Deadlines For 2019 General Election
Ethics Commission looking into complaint about Governor Hickenlooper
