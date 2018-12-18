Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lawmaker tweets to GOP legislative aide: ‘Kill yourself!’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state senator has apologized for what he called a “poor choice of words” after sending a tweet to a legislative staffer urging her to kill herself.

Democrat Kevin Parker’s tweet Tuesday morning instructed Republican aide Candice Giove (jee-OHV’) to “Kill yourself!” It came after Giove took to Twitter to accuse Parker of misusing a Senate parking placard in Manhattan.

Parker, of Brooklyn, quickly deleted the tweet, but not before screenshots of the abusive message were circulated on Twitter. Parker later tweeted an apology to Giove, saying suicide should not be made light of.

Giove is a spokeswoman for the Senate’s Republican conference. Messages were left with Parker’s office seeking comment.

The Senate’s incoming leader, Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins, said she was “disappointed” by Parker’s tweet.

Associated Press

Associated Press

