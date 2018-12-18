Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge: Prep school grad to report to jail after Christmas

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has refused to shorten the jail term for a New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate in 2015, saying he has to report to jail for the remaining 10 months of his sentence the day after Christmas.

The judge ruled Tuesday in the case of 23-year-old Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont.

A jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child. The St. Paul’s School graduate also was convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Labrie served two months in jail for curfew violations in 2016. His lawyer said he’s complied with his bail conditions. Prosecutors wanted Labrie to serve the remainder.

Associated Press

