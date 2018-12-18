Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge considers motion to bar execution in cookout slayings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge says he will “seriously” consider a motion to bar the death penalty in the case of two men accused of killing five people and an unborn baby at a Pennsylvania cookout.

Thirty-one-year-old Cheron Shelton and 30-year-old Robert Thomas are charged in the March 2016 killings in Pittsburgh’s Wilkinsburg suburb. Authorities allege Thomas opened fire on one side and Shelton then gunned down victims running onto a porch for safety.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski said Monday that he is seriously considering a motion to bar capital punishment as unconstitutionally cruel. He said he has other concerns about the application of the death penalty in Pennsylvania, including the cost and the impact on jurors.

Prosecutors have 30 days to respond to the motion.

Associated Press

