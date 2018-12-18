AP analysis: Unemployment, income affect life expectancy

NEW YORK (AP) — New government data show just how much your neighborhood can impact the length of your life.

The Associated Press has analyzed life expectancy and demographic data from the National Center for Health Statistics. The AP looked at more than 65,000 census tracts.

It found that certain demographic qualities —unemployment, household income, race and education — affect life expectancy in most neighborhoods.

For example, a neighborhood where more adults failed to graduate high school had shorter predicted longevity. And an increase of 10 percentage points in the unemployment rate translates to a loss of roughly a year and a half of life expectancy.

The AP analysis also found discrepancies among states. Life expectancy in Hawaii topped all other states at 82 years. Mississippi’s was the lowest, followed closely by West Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Kentucky.