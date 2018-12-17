Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Zero-tolerance’ immigration policy hits snag in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal judges in California have challenged more of the Trump administration’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy on illegal immigration.

Their decision in September to no longer accept pleas at initial appearances led to the dismissal of many cases. That’s because the government deported defendants before they could return to court.

The administration countered by saying it wouldn’t deport people until criminal cases were completed. That stopped cases from being dismissed but introduced new problems: Keeping people in custody for longer periods strained detention space and imposed higher costs.

Federal prosecutors introduced the mass hearings on immigration charges in July in California. The same model was in place for years elsewhere on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Holiday shipping reminders
News

Holiday shipping reminders

3:33 am
Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train
News

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train

11:02 pm
Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional
News

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional

10:49 pm
Holiday shipping reminders
News

Holiday shipping reminders

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train
News

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional
News

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional

Scroll to top
Skip to content