With final jabs at FBI, Michael Flynn heads to sentencing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Flynn will likely walk out of a courtroom a free man due to his extensive cooperation with federal prosecutors, but the run-up to his sentencing Tuesday has exposed raw tensions over an FBI interview in which he lied about his Russian contacts.

Flynn has not tried to retract his guilty plea, and there’s every indication the sentencing will proceed as scheduled.

Flynn’s lawyers have suggested that investigators discouraged President Donald Trump’s then-national security adviser from having an attorney present during the January 2017 interview and never informed him it was a crime to lie.

Prosecutors responded that Flynn didn’t need to be warned it’s a crime to lie to federal agents to know the importance of telling the truth.