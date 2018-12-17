Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Utah couple accused of waterboarding daughter as punishment

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah couple is accused of waterboarding their 9-year-old daughter as a form of punishment.

Court documents show the girl’s father and stepmother of Provo were booked into jail last week on suspicion of child abuse.

According to a police affidavit, an investigation began Dec. 3 following a report from child welfare workers.

The girl told police her father and stepmother tied her hands and then placed a towel over her face. She says they held her down in a bathtub and poured water on the towel.

The girl says she couldn’t breathe. She says the waterboarding has occurred three times and also reported other abuse, including being hit.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the father or stepmother to protect the girl’s identity. The couple has not yet been charged.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

3:10 pm
Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

3:07 pm
Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

3:07 pm
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Scroll to top
Skip to content