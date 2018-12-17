Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump inaugural committee boss: I’m not probe target

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee says he’s been assured that he isn’t the target of a criminal investigation, despite reports that prosecutors are probing the committee’s finances.

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported Friday that federal prosecutors in New York are examining whether foreign interests made secret, illegal contributions to the inaugural committee.

Inaugural committee chairman Tom Barrack confirmed Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s office questioned him in 2017 about several topics.

But Barrack says he had his lawyer reach out to Mueller’s office last week and was assured that he was “not under investigation” and that Mueller’s team has no additional questions.

The committee says it hasn’t been contacted by prosecutors or asked to provide documents.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment.

Associated Press

