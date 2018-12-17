Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Report says Iowa congressman likely violated ethics rules

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An independent review found that Rep. Rod Blum likely violated a host of ethics rules in his private business dealings.

The Office of Congressional Ethics opened the review into the Iowa Republican following an investigation by The Associated Press.

The House Committee on Ethics released the nonpartisan office’s lengthy report on Monday. It found “substantial reason to believe” that Blum failed to disclose his ownership of Tin Moon Corp., used official House resources to promote the business, and allowed the company to use deceptive marketing practices.

House ethics committee leaders signaled they likely won’t take action. Blum lost his bid for a third term in November.

Blum told the committee he made a “minor, unintentional oversight” in failing to disclose the company and wasn’t aware of other problems.

Associated Press

