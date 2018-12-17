Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Teen wrecks stolen U-Haul in 6-car crash in chase

GRETNA, La. (AP) — Police in the New Orleans area say a teenager driving a stolen U-Haul pickup truck led officers on a chase that ended in a six-vehicle crash.

News outlets cite New Orleans police spokesman Juan Barnes and Gretna police Operations Commander Russell Lloyd as saying no one was seriously injured. Lloyd says the 17-year-old boy was arrested after the pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Lloyd says the stolen truck was spotted via crime recognition cameras, and that the driver fled when a Gretna officer tried to stop it. The officer followed the pickup to a busy intersection in New Orleans’ Central Business District, where it crashed and caused the six-car wreck.

Lloyd says the teenager attempted to run away after the collision but was apprehended on possession of stolen property and other charges.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

3:10 pm
Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

3:07 pm
Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

3:07 pm
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Scroll to top
Skip to content