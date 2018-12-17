Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NY governor’s agenda includes recreational pot, subway fixes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s agenda for 2019 puts the legalization of recreational marijuana and fixing New York City’s crumbling subway system among his top priorities for the start of his third term.

Cuomo’s 45-minute speech Tuesday was heavy on references to Franklin D. Roosevelt, a fellow Democrat and former New York governor. Cuomo touted liberal accomplishments while vowing to continue to fight Trump administration policies he says are detrimental to New Yorkers.

A Democrat-controlled Senate will be seated along with the already Democrat-led Assembly when the Legislature reconvenes next month. Cuomo is optimistic about moving forward with what he refers to as his “justice agenda.”

Cuomo is a potential candidate for president in 2020. He also reinforced his criticism of President Donald Trump’s Republican policies.

