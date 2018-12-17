Little if any progress as partial government shutdown looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Few if any signs of progress are emerging as President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers continue their standoff over funding the government and avoiding a partial shutdown at midnight Friday.

The main sticking point is Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Even a partial shutdown would leave hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed or working without pay over the holiday season. Costs would likely be in the billions of dollars.

Trump doesn’t have the votes from the Republican-led Congress to support his demand for border wall construction. Democrats are offering to continue funding at current levels, $1.3 billion, not for the wall but for fencing and other border security.