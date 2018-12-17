Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
GOP power play in Michigan must go through pragmatic Snyder

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans determined to dilute the authority of newly elected Democrats could see the power play thwarted by a moderate GOP governor, who isn’t certain to go along with the Legislature like Wisconsin’s more partisan Gov. Scott Walker.

Term-limited Rick Snyder isn’t tipping his hand on whether he will sign the legislation if it is sent to him in the final days of a frantic lame-duck session. In contrast, Walker let it be known early in the Wisconsin process that he was on board with Republican lawmakers there.

Snyder, like Walker, has weakened unions in the Midwest with right-to-work laws, cut taxes and enacted other conservative policies. But he also has a more centrist streak.

He says he signs legislation if “it’s the best public policy interest of our state.”

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

