GOP power play in Michigan must go through pragmatic Snyder

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is the wild card in Republican lawmakers’ attempt to dilute the authority of newly elected Democrats.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed legislation aimed at taking power from his Democratic successor. But Snyder is not certain to go along with bills that would strip power from the incoming Democratic secretary of state and let GOP lawmakers intervene in lawsuits at a time when a Democrat will lead the attorney general’s office.

Snyder is more pragmatic and has not always gotten behind GOP lawmakers’ agenda in his eight-year tenure.

Democrats in Michigan are warning Snyder that signing the bills could tar his legacy but he says he does not think about that.

He says he signs legislation if “it’s the best public policy interest of our state.”