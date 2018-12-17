Good dog! Griffin the golden retriever earns honorary degree

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A service dog named Griffin has received an honorary diploma for accompanying his owner through class and field work as she earned a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

Brittany Hawley of Wilson, North Carolina, says the golden retriever worked right along with her as she assisted patients during internships. And he attended every class with her at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Albany.

Griffin was awarded an honorary diploma at Clarkson over the weekend. The board of trustees said he demonstrated “extraordinary effort, steadfast commitment and diligent dedication to the well-being and student success” of 25-year-old Hawley.

Hawley uses a wheelchair and has chronic pain. She says Griffin provides emotional support as well as doing tasks such as opening doors and retrieving items.