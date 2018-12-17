Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Good dog! Griffin the golden retriever earns honorary degree

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A service dog named Griffin has received an honorary diploma for accompanying his owner through class and field work as she earned a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

Brittany Hawley of Wilson, North Carolina, says the golden retriever worked right along with her as she assisted patients during internships. And he attended every class with her at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Albany.

Griffin was awarded an honorary diploma at Clarkson over the weekend. The board of trustees said he demonstrated “extraordinary effort, steadfast commitment and diligent dedication to the well-being and student success” of 25-year-old Hawley.

Hawley uses a wheelchair and has chronic pain. She says Griffin provides emotional support as well as doing tasks such as opening doors and retrieving items.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

3:10 pm
Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

3:07 pm
Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

3:07 pm
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Scroll to top
Skip to content