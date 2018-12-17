Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court says New York’s ban on nunchucks, the martial arts weapon made famous by Bruce Lee but prohibited in the state for decades, is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

Judge Pamela Chen issued her ruling Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.

The plaintiff, James Maloney, started his legal quest after being charged with possession of nunchucks in his home in 2000.

Maloney wants to teach a form of martial art using nunchucks that he created to his sons.

The state has completely banned private citizens from owning nunchucks, two rigid rods connected at one end by a chain or rope, since 1974.

The suit names the Nassau County district attorney as defendant. The county’s lawyer had no immediate comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

3:10 pm
Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

3:07 pm
Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

3:07 pm
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Scroll to top
Skip to content