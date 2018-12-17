Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

FBI: Florida man posted bomb instructions for extremists

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges of posting detailed bomb-making instructions to online sites frequented by extremists such as supporters of the Islamic State group.

An FBI affidavit unsealed Monday charges 33-year-old Tayyab Tahir Ismail with posting the illegal bomb instructions on at least five occasions between July and September. Ismail is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan.

The FBI says Ismail posted numerous other messages of support for the Islamic State and did searches on how to build bombs. There is no evidence he actually had live explosives.

The affidavit also says Ismail was an associate of James Medina, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for plotting to blow up a South Florida synagogue and school.

Court records did not list an attorney for Ismail.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

3:10 pm
Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

3:07 pm
Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

3:07 pm
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Scroll to top
Skip to content