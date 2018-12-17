Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

DOJ files to halt Trump suit demanding financial documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is challenging a Maryland federal judge’s decision allowing a case accusing President Donald Trump of profiting off the presidency to go forward.

Justice lawyers want an appeals court to take the case instead.

They filed papers Monday seeking to send the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, and have asked to stay proceedings, which include subpoenas seeking Trump business tax returns and documents from 13 Trump corporate entities.

Justice lawyers have said providing those documents would interfere with the president’s duties. Trump’s personal attorney made a similar argument last week.

The lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia alleges Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting foreign and domestic government spending at his Washington hotel.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

3:10 pm
Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

3:07 pm
Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

3:07 pm
Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee
News

Family: Kelsey Berreth moved to Colorado to be closer to Frazee

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court
Covering Colorado

Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Covering Colorado

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Scroll to top
Skip to content