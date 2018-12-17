Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two officers investigating a shots-fired call on the city’s far South Side have died after being struck by a train.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers who were fatally hit Monday evening were 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. Johnson said Marmolejo had been with the department for two and a half years and Gary for 18 months.

Johnson said the officers were struck shortly after 6 p.m.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned.

Local media reported that the officers were struck by a train operated by the South Shore commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Holiday shipping reminders
News

Holiday shipping reminders

3:33 am
Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train
News

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train

11:02 pm
Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional
News

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional

10:49 pm
Holiday shipping reminders
News

Holiday shipping reminders

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train
News

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional
News

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional

Scroll to top
Skip to content