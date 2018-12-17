AP sources: Trump plans to create US Space Command

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order soon creating a U.S. Space Command that will better organize and advance the military’s vast operations in space.

Two U.S. officials say that Vice President Mike Pence will make the announcement Tuesday at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

Trump’s order is separate from his oft-stated goal of creating a “Space Force” as an independent armed service branch, but it’s considered a step in that direction. The move will require the Defense Department to pull together various space units and agencies from across the military services into a more coordinated, independent organization.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the plans by name.