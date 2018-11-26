Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2nd Tennessee prisoner chooses death in the electric chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A second Tennessee prisoner is requesting to die in the electric chair rather than by lethal injection.

Lawyers for David Earl Miller have argued that Tennessee’s midazolam-based, three-drug injection method causes excruciating pain.

Tennessee’s preferred method of execution is lethal injection, but prisoners whose crimes occurred before 1999 have the option to choose electrocution.

In a Monday court filing, attorneys for the state said Miller has picked electrocution, although his attorneys were simultaneously requesting an extension of the deadline for him to make that choice. Miller’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Edmund Zagorski died in the state’s electric chair on Nov. 1, only the second person to be electrocuted in Tennessee since 1960.

Miller is scheduled to die on Dec. 6.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo City Council approves ordinance for temporary warming shelter for homeless
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves ordinance for temporary warming shelter for homeless

11:45 pm
See and Be Seen campaign offers pedestrians neon hats to help prevent auto/pedestrian accidents
Covering Colorado

See and Be Seen campaign offers pedestrians neon hats to help prevent auto/pedestrian accidents

9:56 pm
Trump says U.S. should launch state TV network
News

Trump says U.S. should launch state TV network

9:26 pm
Pueblo City Council approves ordinance for temporary warming shelter for homeless
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves ordinance for temporary warming shelter for homeless

See and Be Seen campaign offers pedestrians neon hats to help prevent auto/pedestrian accidents
Covering Colorado

See and Be Seen campaign offers pedestrians neon hats to help prevent auto/pedestrian accidents

Trump says U.S. should launch state TV network
News

Trump says U.S. should launch state TV network

Scroll to top
Skip to content