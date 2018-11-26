Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Amtrak train stuck for more than 5 hours due to power issue

NEW YORK (AP) — Some people spent the end of their Thanksgiving holiday stuck on an Amtrak train for more than five hours.

The Boston-bound Acela had left Washington Sunday when Amtrak says debris caused damage to the pantograph that connects the train to the overhead power line in Queens, New York.

The train sat on the tracks while Amtrak tried to make repairs from about 10 a.m. until shortly after 3 p.m.

Passengers complained the toilets were not flushing throughout the delay.

The train, which was due in Boston at 1:35 p.m., reached its destination by 8:30 p.m.

Associated Press

