Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump aims tweet at migrant caravans as holiday break ends

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is ending his Thanksgiving break in Florida in the same way he began it — tweeting and spending time at his golf course.

Trump is congratulating himself for falling oil prices, tweeting “thank you President T,” and admonishing the Federal Reserve over interest rates.

He’s calling on Mexico to stop caravans of Central American migrants from trying to reach the U.S. border. He says it would be “very SMART” if Mexico would stop them “long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form.” Trump is claiming, without evidence, that “it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S.”

Trump plans to return home to Washington later Sunday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Broncos hold off Steelers for 24-17 win
Sports

Broncos hold off Steelers for 24-17 win

6:04 pm
Three arrests made for shooting Saturday in Las Animas County
News

Three arrests made for shooting Saturday in Las Animas County

5:39 pm
Nursing mom upset with Colorado school’s request to cover up
News

Nursing mom upset with Colorado school’s request to cover up

4:33 pm
Broncos hold off Steelers for 24-17 win
Sports

Broncos hold off Steelers for 24-17 win

Three arrests made for shooting Saturday in Las Animas County
News

Three arrests made for shooting Saturday in Las Animas County

Nursing mom upset with Colorado school’s request to cover up
News

Nursing mom upset with Colorado school’s request to cover up

Scroll to top
Skip to content