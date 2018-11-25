Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Man who shot woman at Walmart turned gun on self

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a north Florida Walmart store has been hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound that is considered life-threatening.

Police say 54-year-old man David Johnson shot 30-year-old Carli Cronin in an apparent domestic dispute Saturday. The shooting broke out in the garden section of a Walmart store in Ocala. Authorities say Cronin, who was shot multiple times, screamed for help and employees called 911 and attempted to intervene.

Ocala police said in a Facebook post late Saturday that Johnson then left the store on a bike after the shooting. Authorities say a SWAT team surrounded a home a few miles (kilometers) away and evacuated neighbors before Johnson was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Broncos hold off Steelers for 24-17 win
Sports

Broncos hold off Steelers for 24-17 win

6:04 pm
Three arrests made for shooting Saturday in Las Animas County
News

Three arrests made for shooting Saturday in Las Animas County

5:39 pm
Nursing mom upset with Colorado school’s request to cover up
News

Nursing mom upset with Colorado school’s request to cover up

4:33 pm
Broncos hold off Steelers for 24-17 win
Sports

Broncos hold off Steelers for 24-17 win

Three arrests made for shooting Saturday in Las Animas County
News

Three arrests made for shooting Saturday in Las Animas County

Nursing mom upset with Colorado school’s request to cover up
News

Nursing mom upset with Colorado school’s request to cover up

Scroll to top
Skip to content