Mississippi senator banking on boost from Trump rallies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has a clear theme as she campaigns to remain in office, telling Mississippi voters that she’s an unshakable supporter of President Donald Trump.

The president travels to Mississippi on Monday to campaign for Hyde-Smith — his second trip to the state for her since October. They are set to appear together in the northeastern city of Tupelo, best known as the birthplace of Elvis Presley. Then, they fly to the Gulf Coast for a rally in Biloxi.

She’s up against Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and U.S. agriculture secretary who is seeking to become Mississippi’s first black senator since Reconstruction. In the three-week sprint to the runoff, race has become a dominant issue.

The winner Tuesday gets the final two years of a six-year term.