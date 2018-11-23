Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Named for Roman god of war, Mars isn’t very kind to visitors

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Mars has a nasty habit of living up to its mythological name and besting Earth when it comes to accepting visitors.

NASA’s InSight is the latest spacecraft to come calling. The lander arrives at Mars on Monday following a six-month journey.

It represents NASA’s ninth attempt at landing a spacecraft on Mars. Only one effort failed.

But overall, only about 40 percent of all missions by the U.S., Russians and others have succeeded.

Still operating on Mars is one U.S. rover. Still working around Mars are six orbiters from the U.S., Europe and India.

Our planetary neighbor Mars is named after the Roman god of war.

Associated Press

