Associate of Trump confidant says he’s mulling a plea deal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The team behind special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election interference is discussing a plea deal with an associate of one of President Donald Trump’s confidants.

That’s what conservative writer Jerome Corsi has told The Associated Press. Corsi’s associate is a longtime friend of the president, Roger Stone.

Earlier this month Corsi said publicly that he expected to be charged with lying to federal investigators even though he was innocent of wrongdoing.

At issue is Stone’s connections with WikiLeaks. American intelligence agencies have assessed that Russia was the source of hacked material released by WikiLeaks that damaged Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Mueller’s office is trying to determine whether Stone and other Trump associates had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans.