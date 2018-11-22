Group helps set up homeless vets with security deposits

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former comedian and businessman who once was homeless is leading an organization that has helped 2,600 homeless veterans in 20 states get off the streets.

And he has gotten help from a long list of celebrities, from Katy Perry to Kid Rock.

Veterans Matter is an Ohio-based nonprofit organization that’s one of several working with the federal government toward its goal of ending homelessness among veterans.

Some groups help homeless veterans furnish their new homes or find jobs.

What Veterans Matter does is pay for security deposits and the first month’s rent for veterans moving into their own apartments.

Ken Leslie started the organization in 2012 in Toledo after hearing that many veterans weren’t able to get housing or waited for months because they couldn’t cover the upfront costs.