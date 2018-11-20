Prosecutor: Multiple people dead at scene of mansion fire

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — Multiple people have been found dead at the scene of a mansion fire near the New Jersey shore.

Video shows smoke pouring from the roof of the two-story home in Colts Neck as firefighters battle the blaze. The house is surrounded by fields and has a swimming pool.

Helicopter footage showed a sheet in the middle of the yard next to the house with police tape cordoning off the area.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says there are multiple victims but hasn’t said how many.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Colts Neck is a well-to-do community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of New York City and is home to horse farms. Typical homes in the town of 10,000 are valued at about $750,000.