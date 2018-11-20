Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prosecutor: Multiple people dead at scene of mansion fire

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — Multiple people have been found dead at the scene of a mansion fire near the New Jersey shore.

Video shows smoke pouring from the roof of the two-story home in Colts Neck as firefighters battle the blaze. The house is surrounded by fields and has a swimming pool.

Helicopter footage showed a sheet in the middle of the yard next to the house with police tape cordoning off the area.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says there are multiple victims but hasn’t said how many.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Colts Neck is a well-to-do community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of New York City and is home to horse farms. Typical homes in the town of 10,000 are valued at about $750,000.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Why does it cost so much more to fill up in Fremont County?
News

Why does it cost so much more to fill up in Fremont County?

6:49 pm
Sexually Violent Predator released and living in Fountain
Covering Colorado

Sexually Violent Predator released and living in Fountain

6:45 pm
Homeless encampment clean-up a daily task in Colorado Springs
News

Homeless encampment clean-up a daily task in Colorado Springs

6:16 pm
Why does it cost so much more to fill up in Fremont County?
News

Why does it cost so much more to fill up in Fremont County?

Sexually Violent Predator released and living in Fountain
Covering Colorado

Sexually Violent Predator released and living in Fountain

Homeless encampment clean-up a daily task in Colorado Springs
News

Homeless encampment clean-up a daily task in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content