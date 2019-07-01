Creator of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ says it tries to be ’empathic’

NEW YORK (AP) — The HBO show “Euphoria” is personal for Sam Levinson, its creator and writer.

He drew on his own youth and struggles with addiction for the series.

The eight-episode show follows a group of suburban high school students as they try to construct an identity in a world saturated with social media.

There’s plenty of ugly sex, full frontal nudity, and several disturbing and violent scenes. Other recent shows — like Netflix’s “Sex Education” and “13 Reasons Why” — have explored the underbelly of teen life, but not like this.

It has sparked controversy, but its creator says it takes the lives of young people seriously and with empathy.