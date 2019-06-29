Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar; Castro.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kudlow; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

10:42 pm
Vape pen blamed in SUV fire
News

Vape pen blamed in SUV fire

10:29 pm
Man arrested after parking garage carjacking
Covering Colorado

Man arrested after parking garage carjacking

10:19 pm
Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

Vape pen blamed in SUV fire
News

Vape pen blamed in SUV fire

Man arrested after parking garage carjacking
Covering Colorado

Man arrested after parking garage carjacking

Scroll to top
Skip to content