Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Desus & Mero shake up the late night talk show universe

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez may be hosts of a late night TV talk show that attracts A-list celebrities but they don’t feel like they’re competing with the likes of Jimmy Fallon or Stephen Colbert.

The comedians, who go by Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, fill their slot with conversation, jokes, viral clips, celebrity slip-ups and offbeat local news stories. They call it “a hodgepodge of the full day’s topics.”

They’re doing what they want on their own terms, the same traits that caught the eyes of Complex Media, which noticed their hysterical Twitter interaction and paired them up for a podcast that quickly turned to video. Now Baker and Martinez host “Desus & Mero on Showtime .”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

8:00 am
First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

7:51 am
Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

6:48 am
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

Scroll to top
Skip to content