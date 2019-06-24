Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Viola Davis determined to go above and beyond on diversity

NEW YORK (AP) — When Viola Davis started her production company nearly a decade ago, she was determined to bring about change in Hollywood with a strategic mandate: Normalize people of color on screen.

Now, in the era of Time’s Up and #MeToo, the call for diversity on all levels has been amplified. Some actors and directors have publicly called for contractual stipulations for the diversity of a film’s cast and crew. But Davis says she doesn’t need a piece of paper to do the right thing. She calls her JuVee Productions a “walking metaphor” of inclusion.

