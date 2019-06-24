Stakes high for NBC News ahead of 2-night Democratic debate

NEW YORK (AP) — The first Democratic presidential debate isn’t just big for the candidates. NBC News will also be watched closely to see how it performs.

The network has been reluctant to reveal details of how it will run the two-night, 20-candidate session, which starts Wednesday. It will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

The NBC News personalities onstage in Miami will be Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Jose Diaz-Balart, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd.

The network isn’t talking about topics on the agenda, which is typical. But it is also keeping under wraps details like time limits for answers or whether candidates get opening or closing statements.

NBC News executive Rashida Jones says the goal is to keep attention where it should be: on the candidates.