McConnell to meet 9/11 responders to discuss victim’s fund

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is meeting this week with 9/11 first responders to talk about reauthorizing the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

John Feal, a Ground Zero recovery worker and longtime activist, says a group of first responders will meet with McConnell on Tuesday at the Capitol.

The meeting comes as McConnell faces withering criticism from comedian Jon Stewart for what Stewarts calls a lack of urgency to replenish the victims’ fund. The fund is being depleted and has cut benefit payments by up to 70 percent.

Stewart mocked McConnell on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show last week, accusing the GOP leader of slow-walking the legislation.

McConnell has said the issue will be addressed and that he does not know why Stewart was “all bent out of shape.”

Associated Press

