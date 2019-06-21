Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nik Wallenda worries for his sister ahead of latest stunt

NEW YORK (AP) — As Nik Wallenda prepares to walk a wire 25 stories above New York’s Times Square, he admits he’s a little uneasy.

And for good reason: His sister, Lijana, will join him for the first time since a near-fatal accident.

Two years ago during a rehearsal for a stunt, Lijana Wallenda fell 30 feet and suffered severe injuries to her face that required reconstructive surgery.

This time, the siblings will start from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire, which will be suspended between two of Times Square’s towers.

In the middle, Lijana Wallenda will sit on the wire and let her brother step over her. Both will then continue to the opposite side.

The attempt will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Associated Press

Associated Press

