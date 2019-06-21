New York City Opera plans another reduced season

NEW YORK (AP) — The financially challenged New York City Opera will have another reduced schedule for its 2019-20 season.

The company said Friday the season will be limited to just two staged productions plus several concerts that total nine or 10 performances.

City Opera says the American premiere of Juan Duran’s “O Arame” will be paired with the original version of Manuel de Falla’s “El Amor Brujo” in its original 1915 version in a double bill at the Harlem Stage in November.

Pietro Mascagni’s “Isabeau” will be presented on May 29 and 31 in a co-production seen at London’s Opera Holland Park last year. The site of the New York performances was not announced.

City Opera had already cut its schedule at the Rose Theater from 16 performances of four operas in 2017-18 to just five performances of one opera this season, plus several works in smaller venues.