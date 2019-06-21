Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nashville-based country stars love to play tourist at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tourism comes alive in the Music City during summer, but the thousands who flock here aren’t the only sightseers in town.

Many Nashville-based stars enjoy playing tourist, too.

Russell Dickerson says the Country Music Hall of Fame is a favorite stop. Morgan Evans and his wife, Kelsea Ballerini, have been rediscovering the city on foot lately and enjoying the sights downtown.

Evans says taking a walk around town after dinner is one of their new favorite things to do.

Hunter Hayes recalled first moving to Nashville and thinking the city was too crowded, until he discovered “a lot of cool things happening.”

Tyler Rich is a homebody, though. He loves being a tourist elsewhere but when he’s home, he’s home.

Associated Press

